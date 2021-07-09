Meenakshi Lekhi, the new MoS for Ministry of External Affairs is a 'fighter': Here is all you need to know

Meenakashi Lekhi (54), who was serving her second term as Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, assumed office as Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs now has three MOS - V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

After taking charge, Lekhi said, "On behalf of all friends, I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, party chief and the entire team that they prioritised meritocracy and hard work and gave positions to everyone. India has been brought not only on the maps but also in the ministries."