Medieval wall of China; Sparks fly on Army hotline

Monday’s India-China standoff led to an angry skirmish on the hotline between the two brigadiers on Tuesday, which is ironically meant to cool down frayed tempers. It is understood that the phone chat turned unsavoury and both sides decided against holding in-person talks.

Sparks flew between the two over Chinese troops' attempt to close in on the Mukhpari Peak, which is currently controlled by Indians, as well as the PLA's use of 'medieval' weaponry. The allusion was to the spears and machetes which the PLA soldiers had carried to the Indian forward position.

When questioned about weapons, the Chinese officer contended that such arms (similar to 'guandao') were part of China's martial culture. Also, he reiterated the claim that the Indian Army had breached the border protocol by firing warning shots.

The PLA brigadier also accused the Indian side of enlarging the ambit of its aggressive posturing. Sources said that during the talks, the Indian side held its ground, insisting that its actions were strictly on its side of the Line of Actual Control, reports India Today.com.