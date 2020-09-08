Medieval Wall of China: Armed with guns, spears, machetes

The haze has lifted over the false narrative China had tried to weave yesterday about India intruding into their territory and firing provocative shots.

In fact, it was the Chinese Army which was attempting to close-in on one of our forward positions along the LAC. This was part of the Chinese gambit to dislodge Indian soldiers from the heights they have occupied recently.

Result: the Chinese and Indian soldiers were eyeball to eyeball on the south bank of Pangong Lake, between Rechin La-Rezangla-Mukhpari and Magar Hill. There were no less than 30 to 50 Chinese soldiers holding weapons, including guns, spears and machetes. The PLA soldiers even fired 10-15 rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops but the latter refused to get provoked into a bloody replay of the Galwan faceoff, said sources.

On that fateful night, 20 Indian soldiers were killed after the PLA troops attacked them with boulders, rocks wrapped with barbed wire and wooden logs embedded with nails.

Exclusive photographs emerged on Tuesday which showed the Chinese troops holding spears and rifles at the new flashpoint. This is the first direct evidence of the mass use of medieval-style weapons of war by the Chinese army.