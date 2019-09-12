'Medical services of Armed Forces need to devise strategies to counter challenges imposed by advancing battle field technologies'

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the medical services of the Armed Forces are expected identify the challenges posed by ever-advancing battlefield technologies and devise strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects.

"Ever advancing battlefield technology has imposed a vast array of previously unrecognised challenges. Newer and non-conventional forms of warfare have further added to the complexity of the existing challenges. What has not changed of course is human physiology and the capability of the human body to withstand and function in such challenging environments," Rajnath Singh said while delivering the inaugural address at the first Military Medicine Conference being hosted by India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

"The medical services of the Armed Forces are expected to play a vital role in identifying these challenges defining limits of human tolerance and suggesting strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects of such environments," he added.

The Defence Minister said the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare further adds to the complexity of the situation. He also stressed that the medical professional of the Armed Forces are probably uniquely equipped to deal with these deadly challenges.

"An important aspect of military medicine is casualty management strategies. As providers of the combat medical support, it is incumbent upon the medical services to have clear, effective and rehearsed protocol to casualty management industries," he said.