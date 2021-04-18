Medical oxygen shortage: 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption plants sanctioned by Centre in all states, 33 installed

Amid rising demand for oxygen in the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases, the centre has sanctioned the installation of 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants public health facilities in all States. These will augment medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 MT.

The ministry said, "162 PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned by Government of India for installation in public health facilities in all States. These will augment medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 MT (metric tonne)." "Out of 162 PSA plants sanctioned by the union government, 33 have already been installed - five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, two each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh," the Ministry added in series of tweets.





By end of April 2021, 59 will be installed. By end of May 2021 80 will be installed. States have requested Government of India for more than 100 such additional plants which are also being sanctioned.



The entire cost of 162 PSA Oxygen plants amounting to Rs 201.58 crore has been borne by the Central Government. This also includes 7-year maintenance cost to start from 4th year onwards after three years of warranty.