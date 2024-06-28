 Medical Evacuation Of Critically Ill Patients From Agatti Island To Kochi
Medical Evacuation Of Critically Ill Patients From Agatti Island To Kochi

The successful evacuation is testimony of ICG commitment towards ensuring safety of citizens, even in far flung islands, under all weather conditions

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
The Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters at Lakshadweep Islands received request for urgent medical evacuation of two critically ill patients from the UTL administration

. Responding to medical emergency, ICG district HQ along with Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave (Kochi), successfully coordinated a medical evacuation on June 27, 2024, Thursday, through the ICG Dornier aircraft ex- Kochi, evacuating two critically ill patients from Agatti Island to Kochi despite extreme weather conditions.

The patients, including one critically ill preterm baby (suffering from respiratory depression and on ventilator) and the other female patient (53yrs old with head injury and severe anaemia), along with medical escorts have been evacuated amid inclement weather conditions to Kalamassery medical college at Kochi.

The aircraft transited a distance of approximately 950 km in these challenging weather conditions thereby ensuring safe evacuation of the patients.

The successful evacuation is testimony of ICG commitment towards ensuring safety of citizens, even in far flung islands, under all weather conditions. The Indian Coast Guard maintains active presence in L & M islands and has always been prepared to extend support to the UTL administration and Islanders in emergencies.

