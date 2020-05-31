Medical Director of LNJP Hospital tests positive

New Delhi: The medical director of the LNJP Hospital, and two other staff members of the COVID-19-dedicated facility, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Suresh Kumar was appointed the medical director of the facility, Delhi government's largest hospital, on May 17.

"His sample was taken yesterday (Friday). He has tested positive. Two other staff members have also tested positive," a senior official said.

LNJP Hospital being a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients, there is always a risk here, and doctors are getting affected across the country, the official said.

According to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Friday, 607 COVID-19-positive patients are admitted there, and 28 are in the ICU.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to over 17,000 including 398 deaths.