Medical admissions 2021: From important dates to results - Latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, NEET MDS, INI CET, AIAPGET and DNB PDCET

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the second wave, all the entrance exams in the countries were postponed. The medical entrance tests were also postponed and it was decided that these exams will not be held before August.

Now, ending the wait of thousands of students, the education minister announced the dates of the medical entrance exams.

NEET PG 2021

The NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11.

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

The examination will be conducted in the morning session, from 09:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The notice said 1,75,063 applications have been registered for NEET-PG this year and added that admit cards issued earlier for the examination on April 18 will be treated as "null and void".

Fresh admit cards shall be issued to already registered candidates, schedule for which shall be notified on NBEMS website.

Candidates are advised to refer to NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBEMS has increased the number of test cities and centres for the NEET-PG 2021.

Both Registration Window and Edit Window will open on 16.08.2021 (3PM onwards) and will close on 20.08.2021 (at 11:55 PM). Same can be accessed through NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in under NEET-PG 2021 weblink.

Important instructions for NEET PG aspirants

The National Medical Commission has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship to 30.09.2021 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2021.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window.

Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state for taking the examination. NBEMS shall allocate them the test city as per availability within the state chosen.

Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form

NEET UG 2021

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday.

He also said that a new exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

Candidates were allowed to fill the form till the NEET UG 2021 last date for registration which is August 6 till 11:50 PM. However, the last date has been extended to August 10.

This extension has been given to accommodate the needs to students willing to take admissions in B.Sc. Nursing course and after receiving extension demands.

The notification by NTA on admissions to B.Sc. Nursing courses criteria has been released by Indian Nursing Council, INC. Candidates are requested to go through these eligibility criteria and follow the same.

Clcik here for the notification.

"The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi and Malayalam," Pradhan said.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said.

The Minister had announced that the NEET which was earlier scheduled on August 1 will now be conducted on September 12.

The number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

Last year, it was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

NEET MDS

The Centre had informed the Supreme Court of India that the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2020 will be carried out virtually within four weeks, Live Law reported on July 19.

The dental doctors, having Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, had appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS conducted on December 16 last year by the National Board of Examination (NBE) for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course.

The plea, filed through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, said that these doctors are challenging the “unjust and infinite delay” caused by the MCC in announcing the counselling schedule for NEET-MDS, 2021.

“Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction...to direct the Respondent No.1 (MCC) to release the counselling date at the earliest, but in any event, no later than three weeks,” the plea said.

The plea also sought a direction to the MCC to conduct separate counselling for the NEET-MDS 2021.

The results for admissions in PG courses for BDS candidates were also declared on the scheduled date, which is on December 31, 2020.

“However, after the declaration of the result, i.e., on 31.12.2020 until today i.e. 23.06.2021, there is no update regarding the counselling. It is most respectfully submitted that umpteen efforts were made by the Petitioners to get in touch with the Respondents in order to get an idea about the schedule of the counselling. However, there has been no update about the date of the commencement of the counselling,” the plea said.

It said the dentists, who are also registered with state Dental Council, have obtained provisional or permanent registration and have also undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved or recognised dental college.

“That around 30,000 BDS (dental) graduates appeared for the NEET-MDS conducted for admission to over 6,500 seats in the country and till date there has been no update for admissions in PG courses,” it said.

INI CET 2021

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of INI CET 2021.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

Earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 16, AIIMS INI CET was held on July 22.

INI CET 2021 was originally scheduled for May 8 but was later postponed along with the NEET PG 2021, due to the pandemic. However, on May 27, the new dates were announced. The exam was then slated to be conducted on June 16, 2021.

However, 23 MBBS doctors had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021) which is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The exam was then postponed again.

The apex court heard the petition and directed the AIIMS to postpone the exam at least by a month, which was then held on July 22.

Click here for the full schedule of the seat allocation: