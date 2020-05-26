Mediation gone wrong: Bengal MLA injured after intervening in clash between two groups over power restoration

In recent days West Bengal has been working overtime to counter the damage done by Cyclone Amphan. The storm which killed 86 people and displaced several lakh others had, amongst other problems, also led to massive power outages across the state.
As per the daily bulletin released by the State government, eight lakh people had been evacuated from 16 districts and 3 lakh people continue to remain in camps.
Power restoration work continues, and according to the bulletin, out of 103 municipalities under the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power had been mostly restored in 94. The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation had reported that work was ongoing in south-eastern and south-western suburbs of the city.
Against this backdrop protests have broken out in various parts of the state. On Tuesday, things took a violent turn in Kolkata's Metiabruz area after power was restored to one of the slum areas.
The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that there were clashes between the people of two slums over the power restoration. There was stone pelting and brick-hurling as one area had had electricity restored while the other remained without power.
Reportedly, when the local MLA arrived to solve the issue and alleviate the tension, he was injured after a flying brick hit the official on the head.
He has since been taken to a private hospital and is stable.
A massive contingent of police was brought to the area, and the situation has since stabilised.
