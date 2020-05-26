Mediation gone wrong: Bengal MLA injured after intervening in clash between two groups over power restoration

In recent days West Bengal has been working overtime to counter the damage done by Cyclone Amphan. The storm which killed 86 people and displaced several lakh others had, amongst other problems, also led to massive power outages across the state.

As per the daily bulletin released by the State government, eight lakh people had been evacuated from 16 districts and 3 lakh people continue to remain in camps.

Power restoration work continues, and according to the bulletin, out of 103 municipalities under the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, power had been mostly restored in 94. The Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation had reported that work was ongoing in south-eastern and south-western suburbs of the city.