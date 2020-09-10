No backing down: BJP pays no heed to Swamy's threat to remove Amit Malviya

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy's ultimatum to BJP president JP Nadda seeking BJP IT Cell Amit Malviya's sacking has likely fallen on deaf ears. Despite a one-day ultimatum by Swamy, Malviya has not been removed by the party as its IT cell head.

Swamy has been complaining about BJP IT Cell and Malviya since Monday. He claimed that the BJP IT Cell has gone rogue.

On Wednesday, Swamy tweeted an ultimatum to BJP president, invoking Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to convey a message to Nadda.

"By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself," Swamy said on Wednesday.

Lord Krishna in Mahabharat had given the final proposal of five villages for the Pandavas to Kaurav king Dhritrashtra. The Kauravas refused after which Lord Krishna said there is no alternative but war.

In a tweet on Monday, Swamy said, "The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party."

After one follower asked Swamy to ignore this, Swamy replied, "I am ignoring this but BJP must sack them. One Malviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan."

Swamy on Wednesday got into another open battle with the BJP, as he questioned Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on JEE Mains exam.

On Tuesday, Swamy in a tweet wrote, "18 lakh students downloaded the pass for the JEE exam of which only 8 lakh appeared for the examination last week. It is a disgrace to the country that believes in expansion of knowledge and intelligence."

Nishank responded to Swamy's remarks and said 8.58 lakh students and not 18 lakh had filled the forms for the JEE examination.

Tagging Swamy on Twitter, he wrote, "Swami ji, I would like to present before you some facts regarding the JEE exam. 8.58 lakh students have applied for the JEE and not 18 lakh as you had tweeted."

8.58 lakh students had applied for the JEE Main exam and of these 6.35 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, Nishank added.

Swamy retorted by sharing a list of aspirants from all states, purportedly shared by the NTA, which said there were 9.53 lakh candidates.

"I will soon tweet what the Ministry of Education stated to the Supreme Court as candidates registered State wide and abroad at 953473 at 660 centres. The Minister’s tweet for me to see his “facts” was 8.58 lakhs. Now whose’s is official?" he said.

The JEE Main examination was held from September 1 to 6. The results of the JEE Main examination will be declared on September 10.