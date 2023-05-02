MEA spokesperson slams USCIRF's biased comments on India in annual report

MEA spokesperson Arindram Bagchi | Photo: Twitter Image

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has come under fire once again for allegedly biased and motivated comments about India in its annual report for 2023.

In response to media queries, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), rejected the USCIRF's misrepresentation of facts and criticized the commission for discrediting itself.

Bagchi urged USCIRF to develop a better understanding of India

Bagchi urged the USCIRF to develop a better understanding of India, including its plurality, democratic ethos, and constitutional mechanisms, and to desist from making such efforts. The USCIRF's comments have sparked controversy and raised questions about the commission's impartiality and objectivity.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission established by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

Its mandate is to monitor and report on religious freedom violations around the world and make policy recommendations to the US government.

However, its recent comments on India have been criticized as being biased and lacking in objectivity.

