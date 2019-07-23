MEA rejects Donald Trump's claims, says PM Modi never requested US President to mediate on Kashmir issue

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US President.

Meanwhile, sources in Washington also substantiated India's stance and told ANI that there is no basis to the claims made by US President that a request to this effect has been made by Indian leaders. Sources asserted that there is no role of any third party in the Kashmir issue.

"We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position," tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"...that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism.

The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Trump on Monday said that he would love to play the role of "a mediator" on the "issue of Kashmir" between India and Pakistan. "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me to help with the Kashmir issue; I would love to be a mediator," Trump said.

US President Trump said this during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. "We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press about his readiness to offer his mediation on the Kashmir issue.

There is no basis to the claim that a request to this effect has been made by Indian leaders. India's position on the Kashmir issue is consistent. There is no role for any third party in this," said sources.

"The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally. The onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence for any meaningful engagement," they added.