MEA issues advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth in country | ANI Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youth in India.

In a press release, MEA said, "Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources."

"Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes. Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer."

MEA issues advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth; "...Victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar & held captive to work under harsh conditions. Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers..." pic.twitter.com/s9nka19p1j — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

The Ministry informed that the target groups are IT-skilled youth who are being duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs based in Thailand via social media ads as well as by Dubai and India based agents.

The MEA suggests the victims are being taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and are held captive to work under harsh conditions.

MEA's new advisory comes a day after it issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada in the wake of a 'sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.