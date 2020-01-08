MEA issues advisory asking Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iraq

India on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking them to avoid travelling to Iraq for now.

The advisory came soon after Iran claimed to have attacked two US military bases in Iraq, in retaliation to the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone attack on January 3.

Fearing further escalation, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said: "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification."

Indian nationals living in Iraq have also been advised to be alert and avoid travel within the country.

"Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," the notification said.