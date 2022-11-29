MCD polls: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir praises Congress while attacking AAP for Delhi's

Picture credit: Gautam Gambhir (Twitter account |

New Delhi: In a surprising move, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday praised the Congress party for doing development work in the national capital during their regime while lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party for the "deteriorating condition" at present of the national capital.

Speaking at an event organised by Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, Gambhir said it takes a lot of courage for a BJP MP to acknowledge that Congress did work in Delhi unlike the AAP which has failed to do any development work in the city for the past 8 years.

"BJP is not ruling in Delhi for the past 23 years but the way Delhi has deteriorated in the last eight years, I haven't seen something like this before. It's been 41 years since I am in Delhi, and it takes a lot of guts to say as a BJP MP that there were works taking place during Congress regime but in the last 8 years it's there's just been vote bank politics," he said ahead of the MCD polls on December 4.

Latching onto his comments praising Congress, its party leaders shared the video on Twitter in large numbers to taunt the BJP and Centre.

The Karnataka Congress SevaDal also took an opportunity to take a swipe on BJP sharing the video on their Twitter handle saying, 'Listen to the Maan ki baat of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir..'

The BJP is contesting against AAP and Congress in the crucial civic polls fight. The saffron party has been ruling the MCD since 2007. During the last elections in 2017 for three municipal corporations, Delhi BJP attained a landslide victory by bagging 181 out 272 wards.