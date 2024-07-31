'MCD Has Become A Joke..': Delhi HC Raps Police Over Arrest Of Passerby & Not Senior Civic Officials

X

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the police for its probe into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

The court labelled the probe conducted by the Delhi police as "strange".

This comes after the police arrested one person who was seen in a video passing through the front of the water-logged Raus IAS Academy in his four-wheeler and allegedly sending a wave of flood waters into the basement which made the "situation for the children even worse".

This man, driver of the SUV car who was driving on the water logged roads arrested and sent to Judicial Custody!



Manuj Kathuria arrested for damaging gate of flooded Rau’s IAS academy.



Arrest of #MCD officers? ZERO! pic.twitter.com/hXegnvdI0y — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) July 30, 2024

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action against MCD officials. As per reports, the court did not understand why the police did not take any action against MCD officials.

Besides, the HC, while slamming the MCD, DDA, AAP govt, police and investigation officers over the deaths of three UPSC students stated that tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a “freebies culture.”

“You want to have freebies culture, don't want to collect taxes... this is bound to happen," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

'MCD has become a joke': Delhi HC

The court said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has become a joke and summoned its commissioner on Thursday.

It also pointed out that multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate in the area without a proper drainage system.

Read Also Delhi IAS Centre Tragedy: Government To Introduce Law To Regulate Coaching Classes

Taking a swipe at authorities, the court said they need to build infrastructure but are bankrupt and can't even pay salaries.

The bench also directed the authorities to remove all encroachments on drains in Rajinder Nagar by Friday. Further, it hinted at transferring the probe to a central agency. A preliminary investigation into the matter has indicated that the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.