MBSE HSSLC Results 2020 declared on http://mbse.edu.in/; click here for details

As per reports, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between July 1 and July 3.

The exams, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 centres across the state simultaneously with Class 10 board compartmental examinations, which were held in 11 centres. A total of 7,026 students had registered for the pending Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science exams earlier in July.