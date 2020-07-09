MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 to be declared today; Check on mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) will declare the result for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 board exams today (Thursday, June 9) on its official website.

Due to the guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the results will not be displayed in the MBOSE office or the examination centres. “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation,” the official notification read.

Meanwhile, the students can check their results at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

How to check Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) Class 12 results:

1. Visit the official website - mbose.in

2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage to open http://results.mbose.in/

3. Click on the link of your respective stream - Science, commerce or vocational.

4. Click on 'Download Certificate' and enter your credentials as asked.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a print out for future use.