'Maybe God did it': Twitter after MeitY, NIC fail to provide information about who created Aarogya Setu app

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to the Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) for not providing an evasive response to an RTI application related to Aarogya Setu App.

According to a report by Live Law, the CIC has asked National Informatics Centre (NIC) to explain that why it does not have any information about the creation of the Aarogya Setu app despite having its name on the app's website.

As per the report, while taking action in response to a complaint filed by activist Saurav Das against the NIC, MeitY, and NeGD, the Commission asked NIC to explain why a penalty under section 20 of the RTI Act should not be imposed on the Centre for “prima facie obstruction of information” and giving an “evasive reply” to the RTI application submitted by the complainant.