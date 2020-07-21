Mayawati’s aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who had joined Congress, loses MLCship

BSP member in UP legislative council-Naseemuddin Siddiqui-lost his membership from the date he switched his loyalty to Congress.

The Council chairman took a decision in this regard Tuesday after Allahabad High Court order in this regard.

Mr Siddiqui will have to return all his perks collected from 22 Feb 2018 as per the anti-defection law.

The BSP’s petition for cancellation of Siddiqui’s membership was pending since 2017 when he had left the party and floated his own outfit. Later he joined Congress.

Siddiqui had challenged the petition on grounds that the anti-defection law was not applicable to opposition parties. BSP and Congress both are opposition parties in UP as of now.

Mr Siddiqui was nominated for Council in 2015 by the BSP headed by Mayawati. He had been a close aide of the Dalit leader, a four times Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The differences emerged between them after BSP’s debacle in 2017 Assembly polls.

Congress’ petitions for cancellation of MLAship of Aditi Singh, who is drifted towards BJP and MLCship of Dinesh Pratap Singh who joined BJP, are pending since long.