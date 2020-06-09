Mayawati slams BJP and Congress, says rise above party politics on border issue

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national President Mayawati on Tuesday targeted both the BJP and the Congress for "playing dirty politics" on the China-India and India-Nepal border issues and urged all political parties to rise above party politics and think in national interest.

Mayawati tweeted: "Along with China, the border dispute with other neighbouring country Nepal is now taking a very serious turn. In such a situation, all political parties should rise above politics and think in the interest of the country. The central government should also take everyone into confidence on the issue."