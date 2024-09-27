Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics

BSP Chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has voiced strong objections to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's recent directive to enforce the installation of nameplates on shops. The nameplates would display the name and address of the owner and manager, with the addition of mandatory surveillance cameras in hotels, restaurants, and dhabas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mayawati questioned the true intent behind this move, implying it was driven more by electoral politics than genuine concern for public safety.

She compared this recent announcement to previous measures taken during the Kanwar Yatra, arguing that both actions were intended to divert public attention. "All this is less for food safety and more for electoral politics to divert the attention of the public," Mayawati wrote.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went on to criticize the government for failing to effectively tackle food adulteration. “Although there are already very strict laws regarding adulteration in food items, even then the market of adulteration is hot everywhere due to government negligence or connivance. But will the black business of adulteration end by forcefully writing people's names on shops?" she asked.

Tirupati Temple Prasadam Adulteration

In addition to her critique of the nameplate directive, Mayawati also highlighted concerns about the recent news of adulteration in the famous prasadam laddu at Tirupati temple. She expressed disappointment, stating that reports of adulterated fat being used in the laddu had deeply saddened people across the country.

“Politics is going on regarding this too. After politics in the name of religion, who is the real culprit behind such a disgusting play with people's faith? This thinking is necessary," Mayawati remarked, pointing out the exploitation of religious sentiments for political gain.

Mayawati’s comments have sparked fresh debate over the Uttar Pradesh government's latest policy moves, raising questions about the balance between safety regulations and political maneuvering in the lead-up to upcoming elections.