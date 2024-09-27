 Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics

Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics

The nameplates would display the name and address of the owner and manager, with the addition of mandatory surveillance cameras in hotels, restaurants, and dhabas.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
BSP Chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has voiced strong objections to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's recent directive to enforce the installation of nameplates on shops. The nameplates would display the name and address of the owner and manager, with the addition of mandatory surveillance cameras in hotels, restaurants, and dhabas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mayawati questioned the true intent behind this move, implying it was driven more by electoral politics than genuine concern for public safety.

She compared this recent announcement to previous measures taken during the Kanwar Yatra, arguing that both actions were intended to divert public attention. "All this is less for food safety and more for electoral politics to divert the attention of the public," Mayawati wrote.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went on to criticize the government for failing to effectively tackle food adulteration. “Although there are already very strict laws regarding adulteration in food items, even then the market of adulteration is hot everywhere due to government negligence or connivance. But will the black business of adulteration end by forcefully writing people's names on shops?" she asked.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet
Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet
Mumbai: Religious Minority Groups Celebrate PM Modi’s 74th Birthday With Sewa Pakhwada Events
Mumbai: Religious Minority Groups Celebrate PM Modi’s 74th Birthday With Sewa Pakhwada Events
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Swept Away By Water Current At Zenith Waterfall In Khopoli During Family Picnic
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Swept Away By Water Current At Zenith Waterfall In Khopoli During Family Picnic
Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Temple In California
Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Temple In California

Tirupati Temple Prasadam Adulteration

In addition to her critique of the nameplate directive, Mayawati also highlighted concerns about the recent news of adulteration in the famous prasadam laddu at Tirupati temple. She expressed disappointment, stating that reports of adulterated fat being used in the laddu had deeply saddened people across the country.

“Politics is going on regarding this too. After politics in the name of religion, who is the real culprit behind such a disgusting play with people's faith? This thinking is necessary," Mayawati remarked, pointing out the exploitation of religious sentiments for political gain.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticizes Increasing Bulldozer Action In State, Calls For...
article-image

Mayawati’s comments have sparked fresh debate over the Uttar Pradesh government's latest policy moves, raising questions about the balance between safety regulations and political maneuvering in the lead-up to upcoming elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet

Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet

Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan...

Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan...

Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics

Mayawati Criticises Yogi Govt’s New Mandate For Shop Nameplates, Links It To Electoral Politics

Rajasthan: Former OSD Lokesh Sharma Demands Interrogation With Ashok Gehlot In Phone Tapping Case

Rajasthan: Former OSD Lokesh Sharma Demands Interrogation With Ashok Gehlot In Phone Tapping Case

'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM,...

'Called On My Leader Arvind Kejriwal Today': AAP RS MP Harbhajan Singh Meets Former Delhi CM,...