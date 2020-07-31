Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constitutional intention of setting a casteless society.

This comes after reports in the media that Giri was unhappy over not being invited to the event. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5.

In a tweet, the BSP supremo said, "In view of the complaint of Dalit Mahamandelshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunanadan Giri, it would have been better if he was also invited to the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 along with 200 other saints.This could have had some impact on the Constitutional intention of establishing a casteless society in the country."