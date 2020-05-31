Mayawati asks Modi govt to review policies with 'open mind', says lives of migrant workers, poor more painful than before

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on completion of one year in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government, stating that migrant workers and poor have suffered a lot and in such a situation Centre must review its policies and working style with an "open mind".
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "Many promises have been made on completion of one year of BJP in its second term but it would be better if they are not far away from the ground reality and public thinking. However, their tenure has been surrounded by much controversy in most cases about which they must seriously think in the interest of the country and public."
"The life of most of the poor, unemployed, farmers, migrant workers and women, etc. of the 130 million population of the country, is already very painful, which is very sad and cannot be forgotten quickly." "In such a situation, the Central government must review its policies and working style with an open mind. They should work on their shortcomings rather than covering them," she wrote in another tweet.
Mayawati further stated that many promises have been made on the occasion NDS 2.0's first year anniversary which is far from the ground reality.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first anniversary of his government's second term.
He described the second term of PM Modi as "historic" and claimed that that the ruling government has corrected many "historic wrongs." "I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements. I am confident that under your vision and decisive leadership, India will continue to move towards in the progressive direction." "Modi Ji has not only rectified many historical wrongs during these six years' tenure but also has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is progressing on the path of development by bridging the gap of six decades. This six-year term is an example of parallel coordination, welfare for the poor and economic reforms," he tweeted in Hindi.
The Home Minister further said, "The reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work, the unwavering faith of the people of India in Prime Minister Modi is rarely seen in the world. I salute the people of India for electing the Modi government and becoming co-partners in the achievements." Shah also extended his gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for spreading the word of the party's achievements and its welfare schemes in the last six years.
"On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers - our messengers - who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread the word of the party's achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them whole heartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice," he said.
