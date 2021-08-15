'May this year bring new energy, consciousness’: PM Modi wishes India on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country observed the 75th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence from the foreign rule.

PM Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:20 AM IST