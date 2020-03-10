'May this festival bring happiness': PM Modi extends greetings on Holi 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi.

Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen.

"Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour and joy. May this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, Prime Minister had announced that he would not participate in any Holi events amidst coronavirus crisis.