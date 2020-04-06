‘Maturity shown by the people during lockdown is unprecedented': Highlights of PM Modi's address on BJP's 40th anniversary

Highlights of are some highlights of Prime Minister's address:

While addressing BJP members, PM Modi said, "We experienced yesterday at 9 pm, the strength of togetherness of 130 crores people of our country. People from every section of society & age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against COVID-19."

“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against Coronavirus Pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said, “The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service.”

“India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling Coronavisus Pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease & waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions & tried its best to implement them on ground,” he said.

PM Modi also said that that All countries should come together and fight coronavirus, “India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting.”

“This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Our mothers & sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same.”