'Matter of shame' that Rahul Gandhi spoke forgetting dignity of women: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for making a "horrendous" statement saying it was a matter of shame that the senior Congress leader was speaking by forgetting about dignity of women.
Sitharaman was referring to Gandhi's comment at a public meeting in Jharkhand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 'Make in India' but "wherever you see now you find 'rape in India'".
She was addressing a press conference called to talk about steps taken by the government to boost economy.
She said Gandhi made a "horrendous" statement and she could have used it to divert attention from the economy.
"He may belong to the Opposition party, but whenwe're talking about the country, I assume that we will be one," she said.
"We're talking about women and women's dignity. I could have definitely gone hammer and tongs on that matter," she added.
"It is a matter of shame that a senior leader of Congress party speaks forgetting dignity of women," she added.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)