'Matter of shame' that Rahul Gandhi spoke forgetting dignity of women: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for making a "horrendous" statement saying it was a matter of shame that the senior Congress leader was speaking by forgetting about dignity of women.

Sitharaman was referring to Gandhi's comment at a public meeting in Jharkhand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 'Make in India' but "wherever you see now you find 'rape in India'".

She was addressing a press conference called to talk about steps taken by the government to boost economy.

She said Gandhi made a "horrendous" statement and she could have used it to divert attention from the economy.