'Mastermind behind Sonu Sood...'; Sanjay Raut has theory about how actor is sending migrants home

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his today's editorial written in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', hit out at actor Sonu Sood. He said that the actor is creating a fake picture that 'Only he is helping migrants to reach their homes and the government did nothing'.

Raut also said that the actor is a ploy of opposition to undermine the work of Maharashtra government.

Later in the article Raut asked how can Sonu Sood manage to do so much of work on his own when the governments are becoming helpless in front of the disease.

He also asked what system does the actor have through which he is sending so many migrant workers to their native states.

Answering his own questions the Shiv Sena leader wrote, "Shankar Pawar is the mastermind behind the system that helps Sonu Sood. He is the President of the All Indian Banjara Seva Sangha."

Raut also added that Sood is just a face of this and in many photographs one can see the real mastermind Shankar Pawar standing behind Sonu in the crowd.

On May 31, Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states. The actor briefed about his ongoing work and the governor applauded the actor for his tireless efforts.