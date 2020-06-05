'Mastering Photoshop in 5 minutes': Shashi Tharoor's 'World Environment Day' post has Twitter in splits

Shashi Tharoor’s quick wit and impeccable diction, accounts to a chunk of entertainment on Twitter. The Congress MP on Friday, followed suit of extending his World Environment Day greetings on the micro blogging site. He shared a picture of himself with a picturesque backdrop and wrote, "The greatest threat to the planet is the belief that someone else will save it."

Tharoor in his stand-up comedy debut had said, “When millennials find somebody attractive, they call them a ‘snacc.’ Now since when was it a compliment to say to somebody that you look like a sabudana vada?”

Well the post does make him look like a crispy snacc, but Mr T’s photo editing skills are having the soggy ‘sabudana vada’ moment.

One user wrote, "Wedding photographers from 90s will be proud of this pic. Album cover material." Another added, "This day must be dedicated to those who photoshopped our environment.. Each and every special day reveals your blunder.."