Master trainer' in Maoist activities held on state border

Coimbatore: A person, who was allegedly injured and managed to escape when four suspected Maoists were gunned down in Palakkad district of Kerala late last month, was arrested on Saturday, police here said.

The man, said to be a master trainer in Maoist activities, was nabbed from Moolakangal, a densely forested area near here on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, they said.

Tamil Nadu special task force personnel were maintaining tight vigil on the border following possibility of some ultras infitrating the state in the wake of gunning down of four suspected ultras near Attappadi in Palakkad district during two-day combing operations late last month.