Poonam Pandey Fake Death Row: Nashik MLC Satyajit Tambe Demands Strict Action Amid Massive Uproar Against Actress' Stunt

Small time model Poonam Pandey’s ill-conceived stunt has boomeranged on her. The social media was flooded with comments slamming her for faking her death on Friday. She claimed that she lied about her so called death to focus attention on the growing problem of cervical cancer in the country. But, her critics said there were other ways of highlighting the problem. Apparently, her PR team suggested the stunt to boost her fast-sagging career in modelling.

Independent MLC Satyajit Tambe asked the Mumbai police to take strict action against her. He said the cheap publicity stunt robbed the seriousness of the issue of cervical cancer. ``She has pulled a prank on cancer survivors," he added.

Controversies around Poonam

He is likely to call on police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Monday to demand the prosecution of Pandey, who had posted about her “death" on her Instagram account. The All India Doctors' & Healthcare Worker's Front has demanded an FIR against Pandey and her team for hoax cancer death. The Front is filing a criminal complaint against her. Pandey who earlier had over a million followers on her Instagram, is a struggling model who is yet to to make a dent in the world of fashion in Mumbai.

She has been in one controversy or the other for her publicity stunts. She first earned notoriety in 2011 when she promised to strip and run on the sands of Juhu beach for Team India, if it won the World Cup Cricket in Mumbai. India bagged the World Cup by trouncing Sri Lanka. But she was apparently prevented by BCCI from exposing herself in public. The following year she renewed her promise - if Kolkata Knight Riders were to win the IPL trophy. She posted a nude photo on social media after KKR emerged champions.