Massive Tragedy In Mizoram: Aftermath Video Of Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapse, At Least 17 Workers Killed

Mizoram: In a shocking incident, an under-construction railway over bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Sairang near Aizawl. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed and shared the pic and video after the incident. The chief minister said that around 17 workers have lost their lives after the uder construction bridge collapsed in Sairang. More people are feared trapped under the debris of the bridge. Rescue operation is being carried out after the incident. The video of the bridge collapse is circulating on social media.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reacts

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that "Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations."

PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief over the bridge collapse and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The PMO announced that "Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMMRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says that workers from Malda also died

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief and extended her condolensces over the incident. Mamata Banerjee said that the deceased include workers who belong to West Bengal's Malda district. Taking to social media, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that "Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district. Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help. We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. Situation under watch."

The reason behind collapse is unknown yet

However, the reason for the collapse of the under-construction railway over the bridge has not been identified yet. Rescue operation is underway to take out the workers that are feared trapped under the debris of the bridge. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has asked the authorities to carry out the rescue operation in full pace. He has also thanke the locals who have come forward to help the trapped workers.

