Massive meeting held in Hathras seeking justice for gang-rape accused

A different kind of gathering was underway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Sunday. While recent days have seen groups clamouring for justice for the victim, this particular meeting sought justice for those who have been accused of gang-rape murder and arrested.
For the uninitiated, a young Dalit girl had allegedly been raped and killed by several individuals. While some questions have recently been raised about the veracity of the rape accusations, four individuals have been arrested for the same and continue to be detained.
Against this backdrop, NDTV reported that members of the so-called upper castes in Hathras were holding a meeting in support of these individuals. A video shared by the channel shows a massive crowd thronging to the residence of BJP leader and former MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelwan.
Reportedly, the BJP leader had said that he was involved with the meet in a "personal capacity".
In a video that was shared on Twitter by The Quint's Asmita Nandy, the former Hathras MLA can be heard saying that the people had gathered to welcome the CBI and narcotics enquiry and that this was the wish of the people. Alleging that there were many falsified news reports being circulated, he added that no such incident had taken place.
"Rape did not happen. There was only one accusation in the first FIR...now there are four," he adds, reiterating his appreciation for a CBI enquiry.
