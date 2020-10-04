Massive meeting held in Hathras seeking justice for gang-rape accused

A different kind of gathering was underway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Sunday. While recent days have seen groups clamouring for justice for the victim, this particular meeting sought justice for those who have been accused of gang-rape murder and arrested.

For the uninitiated, a young Dalit girl had allegedly been raped and killed by several individuals. While some questions have recently been raised about the veracity of the rape accusations, four individuals have been arrested for the same and continue to be detained.

Against this backdrop, NDTV reported that members of the so-called upper castes in Hathras were holding a meeting in support of these individuals. A video shared by the channel shows a massive crowd thronging to the residence of BJP leader and former MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelwan.