 Massive Fire Near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati, Video Surfaces
Massive Fire Near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati, Video Surfaces

Massive Fire Near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati, Video Surfaces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Fire at a shop near Tirupati | ANI

A fire broke out in a photo frames manufacturing unit located in a building, in Tirupati, today. The fire broke out near the Govindaraja Swamy temple. As per reports, no casualties were reported. The visual shared by news agency ANI showed the shop engulfed by flames.

Vidoes of the fire raging were shared on Twitter.

Videos shared on social media showed the intensity of the flames.

The dramatic video shows fire raging in the shop. Thick plume of smoke can be seen coming out of the shop where fire broke out. Reports said fire fighting operations were underway.

(This is breaking news. More developments and updates to follow)

