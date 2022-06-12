Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday.
The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.
According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)