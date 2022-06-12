Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday.

The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.

According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.

Delhi | Massive fire breaks out in the Gaffar market, Karol Bagh



Total 39 fire tenders rushed to the site. Fire is under control. No one trapped or injured: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/7Jfg6JlLQs — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.