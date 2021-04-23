Mass cremations in Delhi

New Delhi

Rahul came to Nig­a­mbodh Ghat on Friday for fune­r­al of her sister who was 8 mon­ths pregnant. She died of Covid complications in LNJP. The family hails from Paharganj, Delhi and was at the ghat for the funeral. Rahul alleged, "My cousin sister was 8 months pregnant and her tummy was flat when she was brought here. I don't know what scam is going on."

As Covid death is spiraling, the city's crematoriums are working overnight. The city municipality which runs these crematoriums said that 432 funerals took place till Wednesday evening by 7 pm, which was around 193 on April 16. About 1,947 Covid-protocol funerals have taken place since April 16.

The Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, which is also operating at night, received the maximum 80 bodies, the Punjabi Bagh facility 68, and the Mangolpuri ground 44, which has a crematorium, cemetery and a burial ground.

The officials say the cremation capacity had been revised 3 times in a fortnight. The city has 23 such facilities with a capacity to carry out 655 cremations every day.

As per data, 181 bodies were received at 10 cremation and burial grounds under North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, 212 bodies at South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 39 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The officials said the north corporation has decided to increase the number of funeral pyres at the Paschim Vihar crematorium from 32 to 60.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has increased its daily cremation capacity from 289 to 365 to cope up with the increase in Covid deaths, it said on Friday.

