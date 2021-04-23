Mass cremations in Delhi

New Delhi
Rahul came to Nigambodh Ghat on Friday for funeral of her sister who was 8 months pregnant. She died of Covid complications in LNJP. The family hails from Paharganj, Delhi and was at the ghat for the funeral. Rahul alleged, "My cousin sister was 8 months pregnant and her tummy was flat when she was brought here. I don't know what scam is going on."
As Covid death is spiraling, the city's crematoriums are working overnight. The city municipality which runs these crematoriums said that 432 funerals took place till Wednesday evening by 7 pm, which was around 193 on April 16. About 1,947 Covid-protocol funerals have taken place since April 16.
The Nigambodh Ghat crematorium, which is also operating at night, received the maximum 80 bodies, the Punjabi Bagh facility 68, and the Mangolpuri ground 44, which has a crematorium, cemetery and a burial ground.
The officials say the cremation capacity had been revised 3 times in a fortnight. The city has 23 such facilities with a capacity to carry out 655 cremations every day.
As per data, 181 bodies were received at 10 cremation and burial grounds under North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, 212 bodies at South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 39 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The officials said the north corporation has decided to increase the number of funeral pyres at the Paschim Vihar crematorium from 32 to 60.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has increased its daily cremation capacity from 289 to 365 to cope up with the increase in Covid deaths, it said on Friday.
Virus tidbits
-- Make Covid-19 vaccination affordable, accessible through Jan
Aushadi scheme: IMA
-- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami writes to PM Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses
of vaccine from Centre
-- BJP MLA from Auraiya Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, former BSP minister
Narain Singh, his daughter, former BSP MP Suresh Pasi die of virus
-- Haryana: Oxygen tanker headed from Panipat to Sirsa goes missing,
police files FIR
-- First in North-East, double mutant Covid strain detected in Assam
-- Tamil Nadu: Remdesivir shortage, doctors fear black marketing
-- T’gana reports 6,206 new cases, 29 deaths; KCR’s son KTR tests +ve
-- Covid-negative report mandatory for flyers to West Bengal from Delhi
Modi raps Kejriwal for televised comments
CM Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to telecast his comments live during an interaction with PM Modi on Friday about the pandemic situation in Delhi drew disapproval from the latter, who chided him for “breaking protocol”, and later the Central officials accused the AAP leader of “playing politics”.
As Kejriwal spoke about the acute oxygen crisis in Delhi and called for a national plan to deal with the pandemic, PMO officials said they were surprised to find the CM had provided a live feed of his comments to news channels. “This is not appropriate. One should always maintain restraint,” Modi said, prompting a defensive Kejriwal to say he will keep it in mind and offered an apology if he had made a "mistake or spoken harshly". The officials later accused Kejriwal of descending to a “new low” with his decision to broadcast the “private conversation” of the meeting.
“His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evading responsibility. All CMs spoke about what they are doing to improve the situation but he had nothing to say on what he is doing,” a source said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)