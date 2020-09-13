Masks, social distancing and more: NEET 2020 updates here

Candidate Frisking
Body pat frisking will not be done
Frisking by metal detector held with a long handle will be mandatory for all candidates
Frisking personnel will ensure that while frisking metal detector does not come in physical contact with any candidate
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signal presence will be checked inside the examination rooms and examination centres
During the conduct of examination, all the installed jammers/ CCTVs (if applicable) will be functional as per NTA guidelines.
Washroom management
Candidate must take permission from Invigilator before going for washroom
Housekeeping staff manning the washrooms must insist that the candidates wash their hands before leaving the washroom.
Drinking water management
The practice of water dispenser will be discontinued
Personal Water Bottles will be permitted at the table and should be brought by the candidate
Items permitted into the examination room/hall for Candidates
Mask on face
Gloves on hand
Personal transparent water bottle
Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)
Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)
No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall
The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry
What does your admit card have?
Staggered Time Slot for the candidates reporting at the examination centres – to be printed as “Slot (time)” such as 11.00 A.M. -11.30 A.M.
List of items permitted in exam rooms
Specific instructions to maintain social distancing and other instructions related to COVID-19
A hyperlink to the location of the centre so that Candidate may verify the location of the centre in advance by clicking on the link (when a candidate clicks the Centre details).
In case of PwD candidate availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks
East Coast Railway starts 4 special trains for NEET exams
The East Coast Railway started four special trains on Saturday and Sunday for the candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13, it said.
These trains are being run in four routes-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur, and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. Students will board these trains to reach their destination for the exams and will return their homes by the same train after their examination is over.
NEET fear: 3 medical college aspirants commit suicide in Tamil Nadu
A day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), three medical college aspirants in Tamil Nadu committed suicide on Saturday fearing failure.
Madurai-based Jyothi Sridurga, daughter of policeman Murugasundaram, hanged herself at her residence on Saturday. The day's second suicide happened in Dharmapuri where a boy named Aditya snuffed out his own life. In Namakkal district, another boy named Motilal hanged himself to death.
NTA to conduct NEET 2020 exam today
The National Testing Agency will hold NEET-UG 2020 exam today, September 13, for 15,97,433 aspirants. The exam will begin at 2 pm at 3,842 exam centres across India.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)