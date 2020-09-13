Masks, social distancing and more: NEET 2020 updates here

The East Coast Railway started four special trains on Saturday and Sunday for the candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13, it said.

These trains are being run in four routes-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur, and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. Students will board these trains to reach their destination for the exams and will return their homes by the same train after their examination is over.