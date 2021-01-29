Martyrs' Day 2021: History, significance - All you need to know

30th January is observed as Martyrs' Day as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the chief architect of the non-violent freedom struggle which inspired numerous others around the world.

Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Non-Cooperation, Quit India and numerous other movements which were supported by millions of Indians. The only intention behind the movements was to free India from the British rule without any bloodshed.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on 30th January 1948 in New Delhi. After his death, thousands started flooding the lanes of the National Capital to catch a glimpse of their leader for one last time.

Every year on Martyrs' Day, the Prime Minister, President, Vice-President, Defense Minister and the three Service Chiefs pay their tribute to the father of the nation by showering his Samadhi at Raj Ghat with flowers.

After the tribute from the armed forces, a two minute silence is observed throughout the country exactly at 11 AM in memory of the Mahatma and other prominent freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.