'Marne se main kabhi darta nahi': Twitter reacts after earthquake rocks Assam and Rajkot

Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 hit Assam and Gujarat respectively on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The epicentre of the earthquake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am.
The epicentre of the Assam earthquake was Karimganj district. It occurred at 7.57 am at a depth of 18 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
Earlier on July 3, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the NCR region.
According the National Centre for Seismology, the 4.7 magnitude quake had hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale also struck Kargil in Ladakh at 3.37 am on July 5. The quake struck 433 km north-northwest of Kargil.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 433 km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh today at 3:37 am," said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
