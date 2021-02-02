Mark the dates: CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam schedule announced, to be conducted from May 4

Mumbai: The Class 10 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from May 4 to June 11, 2021, in offline mode, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.

Sharing the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 datesheets on Tuesday, he said, "Students have been given sufficient time to prepare between two difficult subject exam papers . The datesheet has been given to students three months before the exam so that they can make their study plans."

The CBSE board said Class 12 exams would be conducted in two shifts, from 10.30am to 1.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm to reduce the number of days in conducting the exams. The board said, "The examination will be conducted in morning and afternoon shifts. In the morning, major subjects will be scheduled while in the afternoon, exams for optional subjects will be held."

As a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 infection, the CBSE board said, "The datasheet has been prepared so that there will not be too many students at an exam centre. No school staffer who has worked in the morning shift will be assigned afternoon duty, n view of the pandemic."

For Class 10, exams will be conducted for 75 subjects while for in Class 12, exams for 111 subjects will be conducted. The board said, "Fifteen minutes will be given to students to read the question paper after distribution of answerbooks. All Covid-19 SOPs and safety measures will be followed at all exam centres."