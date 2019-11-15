'Mark delete kar': Modi govt made the third-highest content takedown requests to Facebook

The latest transparency reports by Facebook, states that there has been a significant rise in ‘emergency requests’ of user information to Facebook by the Indian government and law enforcement agencies.

The report released on Wednesday said that the first half of 2019 had 1,615 requests which are up from 861 in the second half of 2018. In total, Facebook received 1,478 ‘emergency’ requests last years, which is a three-fold increase from 460 in 2017.

While normal data requests are sent to a US-based company, as per the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), need to go through the US Department of Justice. However, emergency requests are directly sent to Facebook through its “law enforcement online request system”.

“In emergencies, law (agencies) may submit requests without legal process. Based on the circumstances, we may voluntarily disclose information to law enforcement (agencies), where we have a good faith reason to believe that the matter involves imminent risk of serious physical injury or death,” says the Facebook report.

In 2019, India has taken a long jump from sixth to third place for having the most content takedown requests after Pakistan and Mexico. According to the report, Facebook successfully took down 1,211 posts, 19 pages or groups, and two profiles in the first half of 2019. The company also took down 17 Instagram accounts in the same period.

The content was taken down because of allegations of “hate speech, anti-religion content constituting incitement to violence, defamation, extremism, anti-government, and anti-state content,” says the report.

The report also shows that the social media platform was requested to take down 488 political advertisements by the Election Commission. The EC requested the advertisements to be “temporarily restricted” in the first half of 2019.