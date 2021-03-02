Maritime India Summit 2021: India sincere to emerge as leading blue economy of world, says PM Modi

India's leading focus area in maritime sector includes-- upgrade current infrastructure, create new generation infrastructure, boost the reform journey, PM Modi said.

"Through these steps, we aim to give strength to our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost effective and environment friendly way for transporting freight, he said.

"We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030. India has as many as 189 lighthouses across its vast coastline. We have drawn up a program for developing tourism in the land adjacent to 78 lighthouses," he added.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Sagar Manthan- Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre and e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge), who was also present at the event virtually said the summit is one of the biggest virtual summit in the world attended by 1.7 lakh participants from more than 100 nations.

"In the three day summit, we will have ministers from eight nations, over 50 global CEOs and more than 160 speakers which include 115 international speakers from 24 nations," he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also joined the event via video conferencing.

The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.