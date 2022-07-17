e-Paper Get App

Margaret Alva is Opposition's vice presidential candidate, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The BJP-led NDA on Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their vice presidential candidate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Margaret Alva is Opposition's vice presidential candidate, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva is the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced on Sunday.

Pawar said 17 parties are on board, adding that they are trying to contact Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier today, Opposition leaders met at Pawar's residence in the national capital to discuss their joint vice presidential candidate for the August 6 poll, with the numbers strongly in favour of the ruling NDA.

The meeting was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena, TMC, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao. The RJD's A D Singh, IMUL's E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K. Mani were also present.

The last date for filing of nominations for the VP election is July 19.

West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's Vice Presidential candidate
