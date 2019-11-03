Maradu flats: Fresh plea in SC challenging its verdict

New Delhi: A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict directing demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu for violation of environment norms by the builders. The aggrieved residents of Golden Kayaloram Apartment, one of the four complexes to be razed down in a month, have petitioned the apex court claiming that a "fraud" was played upon the court and that it was misled on the project being an impermissible construction. The residents have claimed in their plea that Golden Kayaloram Apartment was never show-caused by the Kerala government for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations, but for building byelaw violations and hence its case was different from the three other complexes.