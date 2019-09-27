Maradu Flats Demolition: SC directs compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for flat owners

Ernakulam: In a fresh turn of developments in Maradu flats demolition case, the apex court on Friday ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time.

Court has also fixed the matter for further hearing on October 25. "We see some relief for flat owners. Today, the Supreme Court identified flat owners' rights and directed the government to pay compensation to flat owners. It is a good decision, but how to implement this decision, it is not very clear," said Shamsudeen Karunagapally, Chairman of Maradu Housing Protection Committee while speaking to ANI.

The judicature further said that it will appoint a committee comprising retired judges, technical experts and civil engineers to assess the balance compensation payable to the flat owners by the builders and to oversee the demolition. Meanwhile, the meeting is underway in the Marad municipality office with the companies who are willing to take up the demolition work of the flats. The meeting is chaired by IAS officer Snehil Kumar, who also the in-charge of the organisation. Around nine-member expert team of engineers are also attending the meeting.

On May 8, the apex court ordered the state government to demolish the buildings CRZ rules in Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala. The court on September 23 reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back. Earlier yesterday, the government cut water and electricity lines of four building and the police registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On Wednesday, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms. As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order.