Maoist commander with bounty of Rs 40 lakh on his head dies of Covid-19 in Bijapur

Raipur: A dreadful Naxal commander of outlawed CPI Maoist has reportedly died due to possible coronavirus infection in the district Dantewada, police said.

As per preliminary information, middle aged Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayan, member of Central Committee and Secretary of Telangana State Committee of the outlawed CPI Maoist, suffering from Covid-like symptoms have possibly died of the infection, IG (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told FPJ.

We have heard that the Naxal commander has died of Covid-19 related complications in the Pamed area, Bijapur, Sundarraj said. However, we haven’t received any cremation-related information or photographs of his body, nor the Maoists have issued any statement related to his demise. Right now, we cannot confirm his death, the IG said.

While speaking to the media, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava said, as per the information received the Naxal commander had succumbed on Monday due to Covid-19 related infections and food poisoning.

According to police records, the Naxal Commander Haribhushan was a resident of Mariguda village, Kottaguda region of Mahabubabad district of Telangana. He was inducted into People’s war group’s guerrilla army in 1995. The Naxal commander was highly active in the Bijapur area close to Telangana and held the position of Telangana State Secretary.

The Maoist guerrilla commander was involved in launching various brutal attacks on security forces in the Bastar division. He was a wanted Naxal and several warrants were pending against him in various police stations of Bijapur, the senior police official said. The government has announced a Rs 40 lakh bounty on his head.

According to Bastar police, around 12 hardcore Maoists leaders succumbed to death due to Covid-related infections.

We still appeal to the Maoists to shun the violence, lay down arms, and surrender; police will help them in getting full treatment and returning into the mainstream of life, the IG said.