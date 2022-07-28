'Many plannings behind it but...': Mamata Banerjee after sacking Partha Chatterjee from her cabinet

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

After Partha Chatterjee was removed from all three of his ministerial posts following his arrest in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), TMC chief and bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party takes strict action.

She also said that there are many plannings behind it but she doesn't want to go into details.

"I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The decision of sacking Partha Chatterjee was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet at the state Secretariat, Nabanna that lasted for little less than 15 minutes. Soon after the meeting, Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi issued a notification on the removal of Chatterjee, who held the portfolios of Commerce and Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, and Information Technology and Electronics.

The CM said that for the time being, she will be in charge of the three departments held by Chatterjee. "I might not be able to do anything now. But till the time a fresh arrangement is reached, the present status will continue," she said.

Indications on Chatterjee's removal became clear since the last couple of days after the Assembly Secretariat withdrew the vehicle allotted to him as a minister. The state government also removed his security personnel on Wednesday. The party's organ in Bengali Jago Bangla (Wake up Bengal) also stopped referring him as party Secretary General or minister. Pressure was also mounting from within the party to strip off Chatterjee of his ministerial and party portfolios.

The opposition parties, while welcoming the decision, said that it is unfortunate that Banerjee had to wait for the second round of treasure recovery from Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia residence on Wednesday night. The opposition leaders also said that by just taking action against Chatterjee, the Trinamool or its government would not be able to wipe out the curse, since the beneficiaries of the scam were not just the minister and his close aide.