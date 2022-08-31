'Many more wickets will fall now': Former DCM Sushil Kumar Modi after Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh resigns

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi | Photo: PTI

Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid protests by the opposition, officials said.

Reacting to his resignation, Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar got clean bowled in the first over itself. "Now Kartikeya Singh's first wicket has fallen. Many more wickets will fall now," he added.

Kartikeya Singh, an RJD MLC, became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government. He resigned hours after being moved to the lesser significant Sugarcane Department.

The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the governor, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given the additional charge of the Sugarcane Department, officials said.

He was believed to have been chosen by his party RJD as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.

The BJP, which lost power in the upheaval the state witnessed earlier this month, raised hell over his induction despite his name figuring in the 2014 abduction case.

