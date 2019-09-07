Many moons ago...

This was followed by the giant leap for mankind moment, when on July 20, 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 11 touched down at the Sea of Tranquillity and Neil Armstrong uttered: “That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind”.

Armstrong and his fellow Buzz Aldrin spent almost a full day on the moon's surface. After eight days the Apollo 11 mission safely returned to Earth. From then until 1972, there were six moon landings by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the US government.

Having conquered the moon, the US trained its sights on other planetary frontiers -- The Viking 1 touched down on Mars on July 20, 1976, after a ten-month journey and became the first spacecraft to land on another planet successfully and perform its mission.

Then came the Voyager Missions 1 and 2, in 1977, to study the outer solar system. Although the primary focus was on Jupiter and Saturn and their respective moons, Uranus and Neptune too were in the purview of Voyager 2.

Voyager 1 was the first man-made object to enter interstellar space in 2012 and both spacecraft are expected to remain operational until about 2025.

In 1998, space rivalry had metamorphosed into collaboration. Russian rockets and American space shuttles helped establish the International Space Station (ISS), a habitable artificial satellite in low Earth orbit.

Space tourism became the newest frontier in the second millennium, when entrepreneur Dennis Tito visited the ISS, paying the reportedly astronomical sum of US $20 million for a round trip.

Blue Origin, a private space company established by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, plans to offer space tourism for the masses. (Online compilation)